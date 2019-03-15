Dear Editor: Voting for TJ Mertz and Cris Carusi for MMSD School Board is a guarantee to keep our public schools strong and viable for the future. They are for smaller classes, more mental health services, retaining and attracting the best staff, supporting teachers and staff in schools. They are devoted to MMSD, and well versed in the trials and tribulations of the district.
This makes them the most qualified candidates for MMSD Board.
Vote TJ Mertz and Cristiana “Cris” Carusi on Tuesday, April 2.
Jenny Quinn
Madison
