Jenny Kuderer: It's time for Republicans to stand against white nationalism

Dear Editor: It is incomprehensible why the body of the Republican Party, if it were aspiring to be rooted in character, truth and integrity, would not celebrate the excising of the cancer of Donald Trump from its governing body. Power for power’s sake, for self-aggrandizement and personal gain, is not a legitimate reason for courting Trump’s assistance in the upcoming 2022 election cycle. Once a man has incited a deadly insurrection on the Capitol replete with racist symbolism, how can fealty still exist? Any political base steeped in a personality cult hellbent on fomenting vicious attacks on truth itself is a base unworthy of being placated.
Mainstream political parties not on the fringe of American political life should never accept white nationalist rhetoric as another way of reaching the voters. If white nationalism is tragically so widespread, the fall of Trump is the opportune time for Republican leadership to step up and take a stand against its dangerous ugliness rooted in hate and fear. If Republicans fail to find conscience and cut ties to Trump and the white nationalist sentiments he passionately emboldened and professed, they run the grave risk of being permanently on the wrong end of the moral arc, no matter how many votes the ballot box collects in their favor. No pretense of being the party of life while failing to punish the incitement against their Democratic colleagues’ lives will save them from a disreputable place in the history books that aren’t written by the likes of the Proud Boys.
Jenny Kuderer
Goodview, Minnesota
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.