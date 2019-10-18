Dear Editor: When I received the email from West High School alerting me to a “serious incident” involving a racial slur I wanted to trust the right thing had been done. It has not. Marlon Anderson did not deserve to lose his job for questioning his own treatment and the verbal abuse being hurled at him. Anderson was performing his job well in a highly-charged situation — something he has done for over a decade. Zero-tolerance is not viable when it comes to practice over theory. Life is more nuanced than that. Anyone can see Anderson was not using the word in question as a slur. Anyone can see him being punished for breaking an unimaginative rule is completely ridiculous. MMSD needs to restore Anderson’s job and honor the employee they had in him immediately.
Jennifer Townsend
Madison
