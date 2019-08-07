Dear Editor: This weekend, I traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with 2,000 of my fellow Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Students Demand Action volunteer leaders to learn more about how to prevent gun violence in our communities.
We were together when we heard about yet another horrifying shooting, this time in El Paso, Texas. Yet another community has been traumatized by gun violence. We must act.
There is so much more we can do to keep families safe. We need our senators in D.C. to vote to require a background check on all gun sales. The House of Representatives has already passed a background check bill. Now it’s up to the Senate to move the legislation forward. Join Moms Demand Action and demand movement on this important issue. To be connected with the offices of Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, text CHECKS to 644-33.
As we mourn the loss of life, let us use our voices for change. We know that background checks can and will save lives. It’s time we are heard.
Jennifer Rosen Heinz
Verona
