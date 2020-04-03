Jennifer LeSage: MMSD policies on teacher childcare are disturbing

Dear Editor: Just read the online article concerning educators and securing childcare. This article is being posted and shared on so many teacher sites. It’s completely disturbing. I am so thankful I work in a district where my leader wants his school system to be known as the most caring place on earth. This person has made a horrible mistake and I am hoping they will offer a sincere apology to those that work under in the district as well as the community.
Jennifer LeSage
Braselton, Georgia
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!