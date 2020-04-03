Jennifer LeSage: MMSD policies on teacher childcare are disturbing

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Dear Editor: Just read the online article concerning educators and securing childcare. This article is being posted and shared on so many teacher sites. It’s completely disturbing. I am so thankful I work in a district where my leader wants his school system to be known as the most caring place on earth. This person has made a horrible mistake and I am hoping they will offer a sincere apology to those that work under in the district as well as the community.