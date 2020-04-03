Jennifer LeSage: MMSD policies on teacher childcare are disturbing

Jennifer LeSage: MMSD policies on teacher childcare are disturbing

Dear Editor: Just read the online article concerning educators and securing childcare. This article is being posted and shared on so many teacher sites. It’s completely disturbing. I am so thankful I work in a district where my leader wants his school system to be known as the most caring place on earth. This person has made a horrible mistake and I am hoping they will offer a sincere apology to those that work under in the district as  well as the community.

Jennifer LeSage

Braselton, Georgia

