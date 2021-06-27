Jennifer Hedstrom: Get involved in fight against Enbridge pipeline

Dear Editor: I moved to Madison in 2010 for graduate school, fell in love with the city, and have since made it my permanent home. My love for Madison is tied to the lakes that surround us here. I sit by the water any chance I can. Sitting next to Lake Wingra on a summer evening, I am filled with peace. I am awed by the reality that this lake is a tiny percentage of the water that covers the earth and reflect on how bodies of water are a vast network connecting us all to one another.
It is this interconnectedness that makes me concerned about Enbridge’s Line 5 and its impact on the watershed of Northern Wisconsin. Line 5’s current route is a threat to Lakes Superior, Huron and Michigan. In its 67-year history, it has spilled over 1 million gallons of tar sands oil. Enbridge’s proposed reroute (read, new pipeline) could cause great damage in the event of a spill due to its proximity to Copper Falls. We should all be concerned about the impact this pipeline would have. Line 5 may be “up north,” but there are many ways to get involved in the fight here in Madison.
Jennifer Hedstrom
Madison
