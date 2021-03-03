Jennifer Greenwald: Teachers are not all on board with classroom return

Dear Editor: I will try to be brief. I am a third grade teacher and a mom. Of course teaching virtually is not what’s best or what anyone hopes for. Nevertheless, in spite of what MMSD administration is saying, we are not actually all on board with going back in person until it is actually safe to do so.
I hear from colleagues daily who fear for their safety, for their families, for their students and their students’ families.
Per the CDC’s new guidelines we are in the “More risk” category so our fears are not unfounded (and we are potentially in the “Highest risk” depending on class size).
•More Risk: Small, in-person classes, activities, and events. Groups of students stay together and with the same teacher throughout/across school days and groups do not mix. Students remain at least 6 feet apart and do not share objects.
Furthermore, we are being sent into a risky situation to do the same thing we are already doing, but now students will be confined to their desks or their 6-foot bubbles all day, except for the one half-hour of recess. We will be doing the same SeeSaw assignments. There is nothing transformational in this. Finally, there are too many unknowns. We hear from colleagues across the country that the concurrent teaching model doesn’t work. Directives change by the day: clear your classroom of everything; don’t make your classroom sterile. And, when staff members ask questions about scheduling, planning time, class coverage, special ed, etc., the answer is: We will figure it out. When you are asking us to risk our health, “we’ll figure it out” is not good enough. We are not all on board.
Jennifer Greenwald
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.