Dear Editor: I am a MMSD parent and teacher and MTI member. I have great respect and admiration for Kaleem Caire. Nevertheless, I believe Cris Carusi is the best candidate for Seat 3 on the School Board. I know Cris to be a vigilant advocate for students and teachers. She has participated in board meetings as a citizen for years and she understands the ins and outs of our district.
Cris says the biggest challenge facing our district is the achievement gap. Cris understands that there are things the district can do right now, like reducing class sizes, hiring more teachers of color, expanding culturally relevant teaching and making MMSD a place where teachers come to stay. She believes there should be some level of consistency across the district, but knows that it is only in schools where teachers and students have control over what happens in classrooms that gaps close. Furthermore, Cris understands that if we really want schools where democracy lives and all students thrive, the district must provide the support, training and resources to back up their aspirations.
Cris will use her voice on the board to make sure that happens. Vote Cristiana Carusi on April 2.
Jennifer Greenwald
Madison
