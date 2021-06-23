Jennifer Gottwald: Wisconsinites support fair maps

Dear Editor: At the recent Mount Horeb Summer Frolic, I marched with a group of community members to support fair and impartial mapping of Wisconsin’s legislative districts. It was heartening to hear cheers and clapping along the parade route. While I am certain that not everyone supported our cause, the cheers came from all types of parade watchers — young and old, rural and village residents, those wearing T-shirts supporting the Brewers, a local church, or folk music.
They were all residents of Wisconsin, and they all wanted to be fairly represented by officials chosen in competitive elections in fair districts. They wanted a real choice, where election results are not predetermined along party lines before candidates even declare. They wanted those candidates to speak to the issues and earn their votes, not just assume that they would win based on their party matching that gerrymandered district. They wanted what we all deserve: the fair opportunity to choose our elected officials, rather than those elected officials choosing their voters. A fair, nonpartisan mapping process, like that of our neighbor state, Iowa, would deliver this to everyone in Wisconsin.
Jennifer Gottwald
Mount Horeb
