Dear Editor: In "Did Madison do right by Jennifer Cheatham?" writer Paul Fanlund asserts that Madison is dealing with a unique combination of challenges found nowhere else, and that our collective reaction to unmet expectations is also extraordinary "judgmental self-righteousness." I don't think so. I'm really tired of the Madison exceptionalism mindset in all things — positive and negative.
Regardless of how you feel about Jennifer Cheatham's leadership, at the end she was holding private meetings with board members, and that is unacceptable. As an MMSD parent and an open meetings enthusiast, I sincerely hope the next superintendent is transparent at the very minimum.
We certainly have a lot of challenges to overcome, but let's not convince ourselves that they are unique.
Jennifer Braico
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.