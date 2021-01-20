Jenifer Smith: What would my father-in-law think?

Dear Editor: When my father-in-law wore his black and red buffalo plaid in the Northwoods, he was not asserting his rage of independence. He did not lash out at the overgrown trees or curse the shallow swamps while hiking and looking for deer. His garment had been sewn by the love of his wife from a whole bolt of cloth. The button holes were set by hand. The outer pockets carefully cut to align the plaid with a seamless grid pattern. An aroma of wood smoke and McIntosh apples hugged his shoulders.
When my father-in-law wore his blaze orange hat with quilted ear flaps, he did not lash out at his neighbor for having his odd ideas and dreams for his children, nor did he use the flaps to block out voices or opinions he did not like. He did not curse those who fished. He did not build a wall to cut off hummingbirds and languages. The bitter cold and the mosquitoes reached into everyone along the river.
When my father-in law carried his rifle or walking stick along camp roads and logging roads, meadows and gravel pits, he didn’t walk out with vengeance and harm. His pull came from pancakes and bacon fat eggs chased by instant coffee made too hot. Less weapons, more companions —you might need the work of a rifle or stick and you might not while walking or napping or gazing into god’s country. Do no harm. Tell the truth. Take only what you need. Leave only footprints.
My father-in-law, a World War II veteran and accomplished attorney. I wonder what he would think seeing his jacket and hat and stick violate the Capitol of his country. I wonder.
Jenifer Smith
Monona
