Dear Editor: I appreciate the intent of Samantha Liggett's July 22 letter to the editor in which she suggests including environmental education in Madison public areas. However, I would suggest such information could be far more effective if placed along our most congested roadways across the region. Most bicycle commuters are already fully aware of the need to reduce the onrushing negative impacts of global climate change, and by cycling are helping to minimize their contribution to the problem.
Case in point, in my 51 years of employment from the time I was 16, I never once drove myself to work, as the vast majority of Wisconsinites do. I rode my bike (some years every single day right through winter), rode the bus, or for a couple summer jobs, car-pooled with neighbors or co-workers.
Education of this nature is essential, but it needs to be targeted to those whose behavioral changes are most critical to reducing fossil fuel use.
Jeffrey Schimpff
Madison
