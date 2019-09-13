Dear Editor: I read with dismay the article "Feeling the Heat." While anyone can understand the importance of maintaining a reasonable temperature in schools (and homes, offices, retail stores, etc.), it's alarming to read only "air conditioning" as a proposed solution to overly warm classrooms.
For many schools, the perfect solution may be in-ground heat pumps, for both cooling and heating. Combined with solar-electric arrays on school roofs and school yards, Madison schools — ANY school in Wisconsin — can be practically carbon emission-free! These systems can be paid for over time by the money the district will save by eliminating the costs of its current heating fuels. Students can feel at ease that their comfort is not contributing to harmful climate change. MMSD should contact any of several local alternative energy experts to develop a detailed plan for this win-win solution.
Jeffrey Schimpff
Madison
