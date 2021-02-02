Jeffrey James: Ron Johnson doesn't deserve expulsion

Dear Editor: Joe Biden is the elected president of the United States. It was right for the Senate to certify the vote and by extension the will of the people. Why, then, should the elected Sen. Ron Johnson be expelled from the Senate for saying things you disagree with? He'll have to face his constituents and they will decide. The foolishness (and fascism) displayed in this editorial is astounding, and to be frank, embarrassing.
Jeffrey James
Minford, Ohio
