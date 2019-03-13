Dear Editor: Here we go again. The Democrats have at least 11 candidates currently running for president in 2020. Republicans had about 17 candidates running for president in 2016.
I think there should be a limit for people running for public office in a primary. Beyond the fifth person running for a single public office, what are the chances of success being the 10th, 12th, or 16th candidate?
I think the risk is losing supporters and funding in such a diluted pool. President Trump may have been a master at getting rid of his competition, but most people don't have the money or fame to rise to the top of a competitive field like he did.
I don't think there should be more than five Democrats or five Republicans running for president in a primary season because of erosion of funding or political support when more than a handful can declare.
If other Democrats or Republicans beyond the fifth person in a primary want to run as an independent, Socialist, Libertarian, or Green, then I am all for it to expand independent and third-party runs. Let them declare under a different banner!
I'm just getting tired of seeing so many people in either of the two major parties run for U.S. president because each new declaration dilutes an already crowded field.
In the end, it must also be difficult to put at least 11-17 names on one area of the ballot for a given political party. What if there is a referendum and at least a dozen political offices on the ballot already?
Good luck finding your candidate with at least 11-17 people on the ballot. Democracy shouldn't be limited, but it should also be reasonable.
Jeffrey Herringa
Milwaukee
