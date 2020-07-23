Jeffrey Herringa: A universal basic income would help us through the pandemic

Dear Editor: In the face of economic collapse, due to COVID-19, I am suggesting a basic minimum income to help most Americans through this pandemic. It would comprise of an individual income of at least $25,000 for those 18 years and older ($50,000 per couple). An additional $5,000 will also be given for each dependent in the household (old or young). This program would be paid for with increased taxes on those making $1 million or more in income. In addition to this, we will also have an additional UBI of $1,000 a month for extra income allowance for recreation, investment, savings or other needed expenditures. This living wage should also be tied to cost of living increases of at least 1%-2% per year. In the end, this living wage provision should also have benefits such as health care, life insurance, and pensions or 401Ks built into it as well. If nothing is done by the next global pandemic, the disgruntled masses may be storming the walls of Wall Street and Davos to take matters into their own hands. If this happens, the consequences could be dire for all of us.
Jeffrey Herringa
Milwaukee
