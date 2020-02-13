Jeffrey C. Bauer: Fair election is key to nation's survival

Dear Editor: A clear majority of U.S. senators agreed this week that Trump violated the Constitution. Can anyone explain to me the Republican cult’s final decision that voters, not the Senate, should therefore decide Trump’s future in an election the president is guilty of intentionally subverting in his favor? Given that Trump clearly sees himself above the law, anyone who believes the election will be fair is as delusional as he is. With one exception, all Republican senators have drunk the poisoned Kool-Aid. The majority thumbed its nose at a fundamental principle that has made America great. The critical issue at this point in our history is not liberalism vs. conservatism; it’s democracy vs. autocracy. The key to our survival as a free nation is not just an election, but a fair election. The Senate majority is guilty of burying this truth.
Jeffrey C. Bauer
Madison
