Dear Editor: “[I]t is not the proper role of the university to attempt to shield individuals from ideas and opinions they, or others, find unwelcome, disagreeable, or even deeply offensive.”
This is part of the UW System policy on free speech adopted last fall by the Board of Regents. In introducing the policy, System President Ray Cross said, “Perhaps the most important thing a university can do is to actually teach students how to engage and listen to those with whom they differ ... those who hold ideas and values we might find repulsive or difficult to deal with. [B]ut if the university does not show students and others how to do this, who will?”
How soon they forget — or ignore — those lofty sentiments.
Now, when UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow invites a woman with firsthand knowledge of the adult film industry to speak on campus about what “consent” means, female empowerment and the importance of distinguishing pornography from reality, Regents and President Cross hit the ceiling.
Cross issues a reprimand to Gow telling him he used “poor judgment” in arranging that speech, criticizing the lecture as “one-sided,” and ordering an audit of the chancellor’s funds. Regent Robert Atwell issues a statement suggesting that pornography is a subject that doesn’t deserve a free and full discussion on UW campuses.
Do these folks even read their own policies or listen to their own pronouncements?
Gow is one of the longest-serving and most capable campus leaders in the UW System. When I served on the Board of Regents (2006-2013), he was hugely respected by his peers and beloved by his students. The La Crosse campus is one of the jewels in the UW System crown.
It is immensely disappointing to me to learn of this “controversy” at an institution that I revere for its commitment to critical thinking and its unwavering search for truth.
Jeffrey Bartell
former member, UW System Board of Regents
Madison and Tucson
