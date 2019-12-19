Jeffery J. Budish: Aquila Resources is not welcome in northeastern Wisconsin

Dear Editor: Let’s look at the facts of open-pit metallic sulfide mining.
Fact one: To date, there has never been a sulfide mine that has not polluted a body of water. The Eastern U.S. has nearly 4,500 miles of streams polluted by metallic sulfide mines.
Fact two: Sulfide mines pollute up to 27 billion gallons of freshwater per year. Let’s not include our river and our bay in these figures.
Fact three: Why do you think cyanide has been banned from so many different countries and sates? Are we that backward here that we will allow this to happen to us?
Fact four: The Menominee River is the second biggest tributary to the Great Lakes system. There are many people that rely on drinking water from the Great Lakes.
Fact five: Third-world countries have banned open-pit metallic mining. Are we that far behind in intelligence here?
Fact six: Western U.S. has nearly 10,000 miles of waterways polluted by 50,000 abandoned mines that never stop leaking acid mine drainage. There is no way of stopping it, no way of cleaning it up and it is permanent pollution.
Fact seven: This is God’s land and water and we are its stewards to keep it clean for future generations.
Fact eight: False economics benefits a foreign corporation of Canada, harms the local economy, and the people. We can never turn back if we allow Aquila Resources to do this mine.
Fact nine: Let’s take a look at the track record of Canadian mining companies — here are a few — Summitville gold mine, Colorado, 18 miles of Alamosa River dead; Zortman-Landusky Mine, Montana, generated acid mine drainage in the Little Rocky Mountains, destroyed thousands of acres. I could keep going.
Fact 10: They have known about the deposit for over 100 years. That’s why is zoned for farming and residential, because they know about the environmental impacts and hazards.
Fact 11: The Mount Polley Mine in British Columbia failed in 2014. It was proclaimed a modern mine with the most updated technology that would show the world how a metallic sulfide mine could co-exist with clean water. The spill released nearly 5 billion gallons of wastewater, a slurry containing arsenic, lead, nickel and copper into the Frase River, rendering it a wasteland. So let’s get our heads out of our keisters and stop them before we become a statistic.
Fact 12: Merry Christmas from the top of Door County to Northern Menominee County. Go home ,Aquila Resources. You are not welcome here.
Jeffery J. Budish
Peshtigo
