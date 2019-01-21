Dear Editor: Robert Frost famously wrote: “Something there is that doesn’t love a wall ... Before I built a wall I’d ask to know/What I was walling in our walling out,/And to whom I was like to give offense.”
Good words, perhaps, as we continue to struggle with our president’s obsession with building “The Wall” on our southern border. I’m beginning to wonder if that wall is symbolic of a deeper obsession: that of trying to insulate oneself from any ideas or people who are different from us.
Indeed, as a nation we seem intent on walling ourselves off from people who disagree with us. We seem obsessed with trying to maintain our cultural and geneological purity by excluding those who aren’t “like us.” We feel threatened by the statistics that point to a change in the ethnic make-up of our society, as if a culture different from ours is somehow a threat to our well-being.
So The Wall isn’t the only barrier being erected. Case in point: politicians in Washington, D.C., who refuse to negotiate with one another. Case in point: politicians in our own state who seem to feel so threatened by the results of the recent election that they felt the need to attempt to “wall in” our new governor, making it difficult for him to enact policies in response to the will of the electorate.
Maybe it’s time to reflect on Mr. Frost’s words, and ask ourselves what we are walling in and walling out.
Jeff Virchow
Prairie du Sac
