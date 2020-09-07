Jeff Virchow: Trump is not a 'law and order' president

Dear Editor: When President Trump used the White House (the People’s House, as it has been called) as a backdrop for his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention, it was a clear violation of the Hatch Act, which prohibits civil service employees in the executive branch of the federal government from engaging in some forms of political activity. While the president is exempt from that prohibition, there is no way he would have orchestrated that event without expecting federal employees to violate that law.
Over and over again, the president has refused to allow his cabinet members and other officials in his administration to testify before Congress in response to legal subpoenas, an action which, if taken by any ordinary citizen, would result in contempt proceedings. These are but two of a multitude of examples of Mr. Trump’s blatant disregard for any laws that he doesn’t agree with. His claim to be a “law and order” president seems to lack credibility.
Jeff Virchow
Prairie du Sac
