Jeff Virchow: Trump is a modern-day Nero

Dear Editor: I remember learning in school about the legend of the Roman Emperor Nero, who purportedly sat on a hillside overlooking Rome and played his fiddle while the city burned to the ground. It’s hard not to recall that legend when I watch our current president sitting idly in the White House (when he’s not on the golf course) watching dispassionately while millions of the citizens of our nation struggle with COVID-19. What is even more disturbing is the realization that so many of his Republican minions seem to find his behavior acceptable. It’s sobering to think that this is how this administration leads our nation.
Jeff Virchow
Prairie du Sac
