Jeff Virchow: There's a double standard on language policing

Dear Editor: I have no first-hand knowledge of the words Erik Helland used in front of members of the UW men’s basketball team that led to his dismissal. I have no doubt that what he said was inappropriate. I’m encouraged when officials hold people accountable for derisive and offensive language. I would be even more encouraged if members of our political parties, particularly members of the GOP, would be as courageous in holding their leader, our president, to the same high standards for the language they use. President Trump continues to spew invectives and profanities at an alarming rate, but no one seems to be willing to challenge him about his language. Worse yet, no one seems to even care. Even worse, there are those who celebrate his “straight talk” and encourage, and sometimes even mimic, his offensive language. Seems like a double standard to me.
Jeff Virchow
Prairie du Sac
