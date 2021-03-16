Jeff Virchow: Republicans continue efforts to make it harder to vote

Dear Editor: Reports have surfaced that point to 40-plus states controlled by Republican-dominated legislatures that have advanced a number of what they call “voting rights” laws, which they say are intended to restore confidence and transparency to the election process. I have to give those lawmakers high marks for creativity and imagination.
Following the recent presidential election which, by all accounts, was the least fraudulent and most secure in decades, if not in history, the Republican misinformation machine surged into high gear, bombarding social media with claims of voter fraud, all of which, by the way, were never proven to have any basis in fact. So, after “creating” the narrative of widespread voter fraud through incessant repetition of the “Big Lie," with no factual evidence to back up their claim, they then used that claim to justify passing legislation that will make it increasingly more difficult for primarily people of color to execute their right to vote.
It’s a marvelous strategy: create a narrative of voter fraud, then imagine that narrative is true, which then allows them to justify pushing through more stringent restrictions on the right to vote. Notably, Wisconsin isn’t yet on that list of states, but I can’t imagine that our Republican legislators will allow that oversight to go on much longer.
Jeff Virchow
Prairie du Sac
