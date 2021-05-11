Jeff Virchow: Protect the nation from those who spread lies

Dear Editor: From the earliest days of our nation we have had untold numbers of (mostly) young men and women who have shown incredible courage in sacrificing so much, and often, their very lives, to protect our democracy. It’s now time for members of the Republican Party who still have a sense of moral rectitude to consider sacrificing their political careers, if that’s what it takes, to protect our nation from those who threaten our democratic republic by continuing to spread blatant lies. When we start punishing people for telling the truth, we are moving into a bad place.
Jeff Virchow
Prairie du Sac
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.