Jeff Virchow: Protect the nation from those who spread lies

Dear Editor: From the earliest days of our nation we have had untold numbers of (mostly) young men and women who have shown incredible courage in sacrificing so much, and often, their very lives, to protect our democracy. It’s now time for members of the Republican Party who still have a sense of moral rectitude to consider sacrificing their political careers, if that’s what it takes, to protect our nation from those who threaten our democratic republic by continuing to spread blatant lies. When we start punishing people for telling the truth, we are moving into a bad place.

Jeff Virchow

Prairie du Sac

