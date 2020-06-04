Jeff Virchow: Please wear a mask to keep others safe

Dear Editor: Anarchy: a state of disorder due to absence or nonrecognition of authority. This definition came to mind after watching reports on the multitude of gatherings around the country over the Memorial Day weekend — none of which demonstrated any recognition of the importance of social distancing or observing any methods proven effective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. The rationale given — “this is a free country, and no one can make me wear a mask.” Our society seems to be gradually devolving into anarchy — people taking it upon themselves to decide which laws and rules they will or will not obey. This attitude is encouraged by a president and his administration who openly flaunt their “freedom” to do as they like, with no fear of consequences. Where does your freedom to do as you like end, and my freedom to be safe from the spread of a virus begin? The Second Amendment to the Constitution gives people the right to bear arms, and, in many places, that right has been expanded to allow open carry. But nowhere does it say that someone with a gun has the right to indiscriminately discharge that weapon into a crowd of people. People who refuse to wear a mask are, essentially, saying they have a right to discharge a deadly virus wherever they go. Until we have a reliable testing system that identifies people who are carriers of the virus, please wear a mask in public and observe social distancing guidelines.