Jeff Virchow: Move past partisan blame game, focus on safe election in November

Dear Editor: The fallout from the April 7 election debacle will continue for many weeks. While there is plenty of blame to pass around, including Gov. Evers’ vacillation and indecision related to whether or not to postpone the election (which seems odd given that the entire state was under a shelter in place order), and including a Republican-controlled Legislature that, when they feel the need, don’t hesitate to take preemptive action (note their childish moves to limit the governor’s power and authority before he even took office), the fact is we must now live with the consequences. Instead of pointing fingers, instead of trying to “spin” this debacle for political gain, it seems the wise course of action would be to figure out how we, as a state, can remedy an electoral process that has just disenfranchised hundreds of thousands of voters. No matter your political affiliation, when our basic democratic right to cast a ballot is threatened, there ought to be grave concern across the political spectrum, It would be refreshing to see each side accept some responsibility for actions and decisions that brought us to this point and commit to working together to ensure that each citizen in Wisconsin can raise their voice at the ballot box in November. I’m not holding my breath.