Jeff Virchow: Jan. 6 will live in infamy

Dear Editor: My heart goes out to the hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of veterans who made incredible, and sometimes ultimate, sacrifices over the years and decades in defense of our democracy.
I can't imagine what must have been going through their minds as they watched and listened to our "commander in chief" incite a crowd of domestic terrorists to storm the U.S. Capitol building with the intent of subverting our democratic principles, the very principles our service men and women fought to protect by standing against such efforts in places around the world. Any member of our armed forces who would lead such an insurrection against our democratic institutions would be immediately charged with treason, and all service members who would support such an attack would be immediately discharged, if not court-martialed.
As Sen. Schumer said, this is another day that will live on in infamy. President Trump, as well as those who abetted this assault on democracy, must be held accountable. If our elected officials are unwilling, or unable, to address such an act of insurrection with appropriate sanctions, then our democracy is indeed in peril.
Jeff Virchow
Prairie du Sac
