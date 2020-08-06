Jeff Virchow: Don't be duped by political ads; do your research

Dear Editor: ’Tis the season… for an exponential increase in political ads in the media, especially on TV. These are the times when I’m grateful for the mute button on my remote. I have reached the point where I refuse to listen to any political campaign ads, no matter which party they support. My sense is that most of them carry only the slightest scintilla of truth. The rest of the ad offers information taken out of context, blatantly false statements, or doctored video clips that suggest someone has said something they didn’t actually say. FTC regulations state that “When consumers see or hear an advertisement on the Internet, radio, in print, on a billboard, on television, or anywhere else, federal law says that the ad must be truthful, not misleading, and, when appropriate, backed by scientific evidence.” The problem is this law doesn’t apply to political ads. In fact, outright lies are protected by freedom of speech. The only way to avoid being duped by duplicitous political propaganda is to be diligent in doing research on each candidate to determine what, precisely, they stand for. Once more people commit to doing that, perhaps we’ll have more honest people in office.
Jeff Virchow
Prairie du Sac
