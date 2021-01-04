Jeff Virchow: Condemnation of threats against justices could be clearer

Dear Editor: I was pleased to read Chief Justice Patience Roggensack’s statement in response to threats made against several of the Wisconsin Supreme Court justices following the ruling that threw out President Trump’s attempt to steal the Wisconsin election by invalidating hundreds of thousands of legally-cast ballots. However, her statement, “no justice should be threatened or intimidated based on his or her religious beliefs” might have more clearly stated, “no justice should be threatened or intimidated,” period. The qualification, “based on … religious beliefs” was, in my mind, unnecessary, leaving open the interpretation that there may be other occasions that might justify threats or intimidation.
Jeff Virchow
Prairie du Sac
