Jeff Virchow: Along with COVID-19, we've been infected by the Trump virus

Dear Editor: We’ve been dealing with the horrid effects of the coronavirus for nearly nine months. The pandemic has dominated our national attention. We’re all familiar with the symptoms: fever, cough, aches, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat — and we live in almost constant stress, hoping we’ll escape infection. But I think there is another virus that is infecting our nation — I’d call it the Trump virus. It, too, has dangerous symptoms: disdain for the truth, refusal to accept reality, an impulse to label all legitimate media reporting as “fake news,” a persistent attack on our electoral process, shows of support for white supremacist movements, and refusal to observe the most basic preventive measures to combat COVID-19, including the belief that COVID-19 was a hoax, no more dangerous than the common flu. The news about the coming vaccines for COVID-19 has injected a needed dose of hope into our outlook for the future. We will eventually recover from the pandemic. I fear it will take us much longer to develop a “vaccine” that will help us recover from the Trump virus.
Jeff Virchow
Prairie du Sac
