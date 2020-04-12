Jeff Tavares: We hope our national nightmare will end with Biden

Dear Editor: On Aug. 9, 1974, after more than two years of the Watergate scandal that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford was sworn in as president and made a brief speech to the nation, the last line of which was, “My fellow Americans, our long national nightmare is over.” Once again, for the sake of the nation, we hope and pray to hear those words spoken by Joe Biden on Jan. 20, 2021.
Jeff Tavares
Greenwood, Indiana
