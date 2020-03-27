Jeff Spitzer-Resnick: Nicki Vander Meulen deserves reelection to the MMSD School Board

Dear Editor: In my role as an attorney who represents children with disabilities, I have been an advocate for improving our schools for the past 25 years. Early in my education advocacy, Nicki Vander Meulen’s parents sought my assistance when Nicki was 7 years old. At the time, they lived in Walworth County, home to Lakeland School, one of only three public schools in Wisconsin, where only children with disabilities attend, separated from their non-disabled peers for their entire education.
Nicki’s parents knew that if she attended Lakeland, she would not have the opportunity to thrive among non-disabled people. They knew, that regardless of her disabilities, Nicki deserved a chance to prove to the world that she could be a contributing member to society. Fortunately, I was able to help keep Nicki out of Lakeland so she could attend a regular public school.
I did not hear from Nicki for many years after that until she entered law school, at which time, she asked if she could intern with me and I gladly accepted her request. Among the many projects she worked on for me was to help draft the first bill to restrict the use of seclusion and restraint on children with disabilities. Since that time, I have been pleased to advise and mentor Nicki, as she entered the legal profession, something you can be sure no graduate of the segregated Lakeland school has ever done.
When Nicki first ran for the MMSD School Board, she was undaunted by the challenge, and in her service to our community on the school board, she has shown the kind of tenacity that is clearly part of who she is. She has never forgotten that her parents’ advocacy, followed by her own self-advocacy, got her to become the first School Board member in the nation on the autism spectrum. More important, is the fact that she has used her position on the School Board to advocate for the most disenfranchised students in our school district, regardless of whether or not her views are popular. She asks the tough questions and insists that her questions are answered.
Our community has been served well by Nicki’s unique tenacity and advocacy. She deserves to be reelected, and we need her advocacy to improve the education of our children, especially those who need it most.
Jeff Spitzer-Resnick
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!