Dear Editor: I respectfully dissent from the opinion of Attorney Jeff Spitzer-Resnick that the First Amendment offers no protection for the Baraboo boys. The leading Supreme Court case on the First Amendment rights of public school students is Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District. In that case students had worn armbands to protest the Vietnam War.
The Supreme Court declared that public school students do not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.” Moreover, an “undifferentiated fear or apprehension of disturbance” or “a mere desire to avoid the discomfort and unpleasantness that always accompany an unpopular viewpoint” cannot overcome students’ First Amendment rights. The court held that schools may restrict students’ speech only when it “materially and substantially interferes with the requirements of appropriate discipline in the operation of the school.”
Even if these boys had been trying to articulate some message like “Nazis were cool,” it would be a hard lift to prove their little off-campus gesture interfered with in-school discipline. Spitzer-Resnick says the boys engaged “intentionally or not, in clear hate speech.”
I don’t think they did, but so what? As the Supreme Court reminded us in the Westboro Baptist Church case, the most mean-spirited speech imaginable can be protected by the First Amendment.
In adding this constitutional correction to the record, I am sorry to contribute to treating this fleeting, and contextually fraught, frozen gesture as an intentional or serious expression of anything. Based on what I have learned, I don’t think it was.
Jeff Scott Olson, The Jeff Scott Olson Law Firm, S.C.
Madison
