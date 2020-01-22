Jeff Salzman: Tulsi Gabbard is the best candidate in the field

Dear Editor: There is one candidate currently running for president that is beholden to no one AND has the experience, honesty and integrity to unite this country and bring about needed change.
There is one candidate that has introduced legislation to combat climate change.
There is one candidate that has stated that big insurance and big pharma will not have a seat at the table.
There is one candidate that is pointing out that we are spending $4 billion per month in Afghanistan for no good reason, and wants to bring both our troops and those dollars home.
This is also the only candidate CNN is not including in their town hall series, thus preventing exposure.
It is also hard to make the debate stage with the DNC’s criteria when poll questions are asked and this candidate, at times is not among the choices.
This candidate was the rising star of the Democratic Party until she pointed out the corruption within the party and stepped down from her DNC post because it was the right thing to do. This candidate is running a grassroots/small donor campaign, proving that she will only owe accountability to the electorate.
This candidate also realized that the impeachment attempt would fail because Republicans will vote along party lines. Trump can then claim that he was exonerated, thus galvanizing his base. She introduced a censure resolution that likely would have passed and prevented any claim of innocence. It was ignored by the Democratic leaders in congress.
My definition of insanity is doing the same thing that did not work before and expecting different results.
Do yourself a favor. Visit her Twitter page or website. See the real person and not the media portrayal.
Her name is Tulsi Gabbard.
Jeff Salzman
Oshkosh
