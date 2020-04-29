Jeff Salzman: If you want to make change, vote third party

They say they do but are really more concerned with power and casting their votes for whatever is in the best interests of their millionaire and billionaire friends. Our two-party system is broken and corrupt. PAC money and special interest rule the Republicrats. We as citizens are basically over a barrel as far as the 2020 election goes, but we can have a lot of influence on what happens in the future. Here is how. Until we have a viable alternative things will never change for the better. Third parties have to jump through hoops and pay just to get on the ballot. The Republicrats have no reason to change because they are not challenged. We as voters have the power to change all of this if we choose to do so. If a third party receives 5% or more of the popular vote they gain automatic ballot access and matching funds for the next election cycle. The Libertarian party is all about personal freedoms and the Green Party very closely aligns with everything Bernie Sanders was campaigning for. If you feel strongly for Trump or Biden, vote for them. If it is a lesser of two evils thing, please vote third party. Your vote has the power to effect change if you choose to use it.