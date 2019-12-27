Jeff Salzman: Get on board with Tulsi Gabbard before it's too late

Dear Editor: Instead of the knee-jerk reaction to Tulsi Gabbard’s “present” vote on impeachment, take a moment to consider just how much backbone it took to do that.
Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats. Impeachment has polarized the nation.
When Senate leadership has already decided to find Trump not guilty, he can use this to campaign as a “victimized, innocent individual.”
Let’s take a look at the alternative introduced to Congress by Gabbard: censure.
While impeachment and removal from office in the senate requires a two thirds majority, censure is a rebuke that only requires a simple majority. While it would not result in removal, it would allow some Republicans who are unhappy with Trump such as Collins, Romney, and others to vote their conscience. This only requires four Republican votes. Trump then could not proclaim that he was exonerated.
Tulsi Gabbard is running as a Democrat. Her ideas demonstrate a desire to do what is best for the people. Not a party. Not big pharm. Not the military industrial complex.
She is the leader we need. Get on board before it’s too late.
Jeff Salzman
Oshkosh
