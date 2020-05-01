Jeff Kelly: Baldwin should be voted out of office for F-35 support

Dear Editor: It may have come as a shock to many Tammy Baldwin supporters that their senator supports the basing of the dysfunctional F-35 plane at Truax. Opponents asked her to reconsider her position.

It was a complete waste of time.

Baldwin, like many career politicians, is of the mistaken belief that military spending is social welfare for local business and arms companies. In fact, the military should only be about defense. Occasionally, Baldwin will spout some drivel about the F-35 being based here as part of a “forward strategy.” Yes, there is a forward strategy in military thinking but it involves bases overseas. It certainly does not mean putting planes in Madison.

Why can’t Baldwin see reason? Because in a state so divided as ours, she needs to appeal to militarists for their votes and donations. For example, Lockheed-Martin, maker of the F-35, contributed money to her.