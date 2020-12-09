Jeff Carroll: Fanlund is right — enough playing nice for Dems

Dear Editor: Thank you, Cap Times editor Paul Fanlund, for your column on Dec. 2, “Hey Democrats, a decade of playing nice is enough.” I have felt that way for a long, long time.
I was reminded again of how Republicans play hardball when reading about the Pennsylvania judge who (ironically) recently threw out one of the no- evidence voter fraud lawsuits by Trump. Fortunately that judge and many other Republicans running elections follow the law.
The Republican judge was appointed by Obama at the request of a Republican senator. Can you imagine Trump, Vos, Mitch McConnell, Ron Johnson or Walker ever appointing a Democrat judge? No.
We won the election. Let the sore losers experience the consequences. The current crop of far right Republican leaders don’t respect timidity. Nor do many of their citizen supporters. They have proven that over and over again.
Jeff Carroll
Madison
