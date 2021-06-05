Jeff Caine: Railroad deals would impact state, local markets

Dear Editor: As president of a warehousing business that relies on the nation’s railroads to serve our customers, I want the public to know about a concerning attempt by Canadian National Railway (CN) to purchase Kansas City Southern (KCS) railroad.
Should the CN/KCS deal be approved, CN would hold considerably more market share (they would actually go from North America’s fourth to third largest railroad). Most concerning for Wisconsin is that CN already holds amazing power in the Wisconsin shipping market, power that would only grow with this deal. It’s for these reasons I hope the federal Surface Transportation Board puts the brakes on the CN/KCS deal.
At the same time CN is attempting to purchase KCS, Canadian Pacific (CP) — a much smaller class 1 railroad that serves shippers and customers in the Madison area — has also made an offer to purchase KCS. Unlike the CN deal, which would reduce competition because of existing CN and KCS rail line overlap, the CP deal would have no overlap of existing lines and bring with it the first ever Canada-U.S.-Mexico rail line to serve the Madison area.
Southcentral Wisconsin has quietly benefited from the CP line that runs through our area. While the CN/KCS deal would bring with it fears of less competition and more market control for CN, the CP offer would bring greater access to foreign markets for our area. I hope our elected officials will speak up as the Surface Transportation Board reviews these two proposals.
Jeff Caine
Reeseville
