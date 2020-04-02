Jeff Burkhart: Wisconsin should postpone April 7 election

Dear Editor: Wisconsin should postpone our spring election to protect city staff, poll workers and voters. Across the state, thousands of retirees serve in each election. They should not be placed at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

It makes no sense for our state to support social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and then maintain in-person voting. Our legislature needs to take action now to ensure we can make common sense changes in this extraordinary time by delaying the election and moving to all mail-in ballots.

Jeff Burkhart

Madison

