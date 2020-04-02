Jeff Burkhart: Wisconsin should postpone April 7 election

Dear Editor: Wisconsin should postpone our spring election to protect city staff, poll workers and voters. Across the state, thousands of retirees serve in each election. They should not be placed at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

It makes no sense for our state to support social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and then maintain in-person voting. Our legislature needs to take action now to ensure we can make common sense changes in this extraordinary time by delaying the election and moving to all mail-in ballots.

Jeff Burkhart

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.