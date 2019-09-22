Dear Editor: Jessie Opoien's piece supporting F-35s in Madison glosses over many concerns about noise in the neighborhoods close to Truax.
For those of us who live within a couple of miles of the airport, there’s no reasonable comparison among fighter jet noise and highway, railroad and construction noise. We hear it on a regular basis. How many of the apartments in the neighborhoods she mentions are insulated to reduce noise issues? Current noise levels are intolerable in my neighborhood, Emerson East. And we’re a couple of miles from Truax. How are residents of the much closer Northport/Packers apartments affected?
To not acknowledge neighborhoods' concerns is an unfair bias against people with low income and opportunity. It also seems to be against the principles of the Cap Times as a voice of everyday people whose livelihoods and lives are at the mercy of the powerful.
Economic development should not negatively impact the most vulnerable communities and the quality of life in our neighborhoods. Comment by Sept. 27 here: www.angf35eis.com/Comments.aspx.
Jeff Burkhart
Madison
