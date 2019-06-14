Dear Editor: The leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature plan to raise funds for the maintenance and repair of the crumbling state roadway system by raising vehicle licensing and registration fees. This plan would put the entire burden of raising the additional revenue on residents of Wisconsin. The governor's proposal to raise additional revenue by an increase in the tax on fuel was rejected. However, the so-called gas tax would fall on anyone using our state roadway system, not just state residents. Tourists, travelers, transporters and summer cottage owners all use our roadways, and they should help pay part of the cost of maintaining them. The gas tax does this; a registration fee does not.
Road damage is caused by weight of vehicle, speed and frequency of passage.
A gas tax is a good surrogate for these as well.
Jeff Baylis
Cross Plains
