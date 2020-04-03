Jeannette Golden: Teachers shouldn't have to send their children outside the home

Dear Editor: I am outraged that the Madison School District wants teachers who have been observing Gov. Evers' stay at home order, to send their children to childcare outside of their home.

Today I received an emergency text:

“If you leave home, assume you were exposed to COVID-19,” the emergency alert said.

Does the school district really want to take teachers' children out of their homes, so that we can assume that they have been exposed to COVID-19? I certainly would not want that on my conscience! Hopefully now that this emergency text has been sent the School District will rescind this harmful idea.

Jeannette Golden

Madison

