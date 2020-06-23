Jeanne V. Dick: Thank you to a kind stranger

Dear Editor: My nearly 98-year old mother has always been a keen gardener. Over decades her natural sense of landscape design, knowledge of flowers, and vision of what a garden can be have given many people enormous pleasure. With great reluctance she has ceded many gardening tasks to her children, grandchildren, and helpers. But she hasn’t completely given up her intention to have a fine garden that can be enjoyed from inside the house and from the street. Her family and neighbors still catch her trying to water the flowers, dragging lengths of hose across the yard.

Recently, she was struggling to water two dozen newly planted pink impatiens dragging the 50-foot hose across the front lawn of her west side home. A man and a woman driving by slowed down, pulled over, and stopped. The man, dressed in a suit, climbed out of the car, approached my mother and asked if he could help her water. She handed him the hose and he patiently watered the window boxes, planters and pots, the garden beds on both sides of the house, and the newly planted impatiens. He even attached another 50-foot length of hose to make watering a bit easier for her. With that he climbed back into the car and drove away.

My mother, typically very quick and witty, was at a loss for words. But she did tell me that she was thinking of shouting out, “If I were six inches taller, I’d kiss you.”