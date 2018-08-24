Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR CENTRAL DANE COUNTY... AT 808 PM CDT, MADISON CITY OFFICIALS CONTINUE TO REPORT MULTIPLE ROAD CLOSURES IN THE VICINITY OF WHERE THE YAHARA RIVER CUTS THROUGH THE ISTHMUS DUE TO FLOODING RESULTING FROM WATER BEING RELEASED FROM LAKE MENDOTA VIA THE TENNEY DAM. FLOOD WATERS ARE AFFECTING MADISON'S NEAR EAST SIDE ON THE ISTHMUS EAST OF BLAIR STREET. MANY ROADS HAVE WATER ON THEM OR ARE CLOSED IN THAT AREA INCLUDING EAST JOHNSON STREET. EAST WASHINGTON AVENUE HAS LANE RESTRICTIONS DUE TO WATER ON THE PAVEMENT. PLEASE VISIT THE CITY OF MADISON'S WEBSITE FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES. &&