Dear Editor: As the press cites President Trump's misleading/inaccurate statements, Trump says, "Don't believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news. Just remember, what you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening." Trump calls "fake news," a label he pins on nearly all media outlets except Fox News, "the enemy of the American people."
Three Washington Post journalists update a fact-checker database that analyzes and tracks every suspect statement made by Trump. Trump made 4,229 false/misleading claims between Jan. 20, 2017, and Aug. 1, 2018.
Peter Wehner of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, who served under Presidents Reagan and both Bushes, opines that Trump is a pathological liar.
Trump attacks the media, the institution that demands accountability when it comes to truth-telling, to delegitimize them so he can get away with what for anyone else would be unacceptable behavior.
Our country can't function if we don't agree on common sets of facts. Citizens and journalists become exhausted trying to parse out the truth.
It is unacceptable that Fox News enables Trump by letting false claims go unchecked, leading many people to believe Trump's lies. Contact Fox News, 1-888-369-4762 or comments@foxnews.com, to insist they hold Trump and his administration accountable for inaccurate statements.
Contact these politicians who have failed to call Trump out for his lies and are thus complicit in undermining our democracy: U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (202) 224-5323 or ronjohnson.senate.gov; and U.S. senatorial Candidate Leah Vukmir (608) 266-2512 or sen.vukmir@legis.wisconsin.gov.
Jeanne Larson
Phillips
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.