Dear Editor: ATC versus the Driftless defenders, truly a David and Goliath story. We all know change is inevitable but in this case, is it logical? Imagine seven 175-foot towers every mile, across several states?
Why are we on the hook for private company expenditure, for the maximum profit that ATC expects? Are we being lobbied into submission to offset capital investments and outdated technology? Information is not easy to get. It is a convoluted process meant to outspend and wear out the affected citizenry.
Is this actually a needed service? If it is not needed, what is the cost of this boondoggle? If it fails to be useful will anybody in authority be held accountable?
I attended several meetings about this issue. I listened to many personal stories about how people and the environment would be affected by these lines. I was uplifted that many people said that if it was necessary, they would bear the burden for the common good, but that if it wasn't needed they would not support pushing it off on another route and other people to avoid it in their own backyards.
If these lines are installed how do we recognize the sacrifice of our fellow citizens? The bird lover who knows this migration corridor will lose 20,000 birds a year to collisions with these lines? People who lose farm production? The nearby daycare center that parents no longer want to entrust with their children and the schools too close to the lines for comfort? The man with a wife who is already struggling with health issues and young couples trying to start families within mere feet of the lines? Do we attach their names and stories to each pole along the way?
Or do we look to the three PSC commissioners who are responsible for sorting through all of this input and making a final decision: Rebecca Valcq, Mike Huebsch and Ellen Nowak? Is this their legacy?
Maybe we should rename the Cardinal Hickory Creek Line the Huebsch/Nowak/Valcq Line. Someone who believes in their work should have no trouble signing it.
Jeanne K. Wright
Mount Horeb
