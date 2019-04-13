Dear Editor: Thank you to Reps. Stubbs, Taylor, Sargent and Subeck for your commentary, “Healthy Women, Healthy Babies Will Curb Disparities.” We are in complete agreement and are supporting the governor’s budget proposal. Bringing education, information, resources and family stability to neighborhoods and communities provides the blend of initiatives that will lead to positive birth outcomes, the strengthening of families and overall improved family functioning. For many who quietly continue to focus on this issue and actively work to improve birth outcomes, especially as they relate to the black infant mortality rate, it is refreshing and encouraging to know that Gov. Evers and his administration will put resources where they are needed.
Jeanne Erickson and Betty Banks
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.