 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jeanne Duffy: Tax exemption supports AmeriCorps services

Jeanne Duffy: Tax exemption supports AmeriCorps services

Dear Editor: Thank you Gov. Tony Evers and members of the Wisconsin Assembly and Senate for your bipartisan effort to exempt the AmeriCorps Segal Education Award from state income tax. In particular, we acknowledge Rep. David Bowen for his work submitting the proposal for inclusion in Evers’ executive budget, and Sen. Dale Kooyenga for supporting the proposal through the Joint Committee on Finance and into the final budget legislation.

Wisconsin AmeriCorps members provide critical service throughout the state in education, conservation, health care, addiction recovery, disaster response, and through supporting a huge array of other vital local efforts. This exemption recognizes and rewards their valuable service and contributions.

Eliminating the state income tax will help those that have already made a difference statewide and create an incentive to help to keep these dedicated individuals in our state following their service. In addition, the exemption will attract new AmeriCorps members to serve in Wisconsin and use their education award at our outstanding colleges and universities.

Jeanne Duffy

Serve Wisconsin

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics