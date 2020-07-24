Jeanie Sieling: Lindsay Lemmer is an experienced, effective leader

Dear Editor: In these challenging times, we need thoughtful leadership from experienced and effective legislators. That’s why I am supporting Lindsay Lemmer for state Assembly in District 48. Lindsay’s work as a Madison City Council member gives her knowledge of how to craft and pass legislation. Her strong advocacy as president of the Madison Chapter of the National Organization of Women (NOW) has shown she knows how to build support for issues. I also appreciate Lindsay’s emphasis on the environment, protecting our clean air and water and taking action on climate change. As a former mayor of Fitchburg who now lives in District 48, I know firsthand the importance of having individuals with strong values and integrity in elected office. Lindsay Lemmer has earned my support and I urge you to join with me in voting for her, early by absentee ballot or at the polls on Aug. 11.
Jeanie Sieling
Former Mayor of Fitchburg
